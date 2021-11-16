‘Halo Infinite’ dev is “looking at battle pass progression” after feedback

The launch of the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer yesterday has already been met with its ups and downs, and now a developer at 343 Industries has responded to how the team is handling the situation surrounding the battle pass.

Community director Brian Jarrard tweeted earlier today about the current state of Halo Infinite, and what’s happening next: “The team is looking at Battle Pass progression and gathering data from yesterday’s sessions and we’ll share updates as we have them. Please continue to share feedback and raise flags as you see them.”

Thank you to everyone who has jumped into the #HaloInfintie beta so far! FYI the team is looking at Battle Pass progression and gathering data from yesterday's sessions and we'll share updates as we have them. Please continue to share feedback and raise flags as you see them. 1/3 — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) November 16, 2021

Advertisement

This comes as the community around Halo, especially in the r/Halo subreddit, has been voicing concerns about the state of the battle pass in the game. Around two thirds of the free battle pass items are challenge swaps, which allow players to randomly swap to a new XP challenge from one they don’t like.

Progression is also cited as feeling slow, and the general approach to XP is disliked by quite a lot of players. In fact, a “focused feedback” thread is now pinned on the forum for Halo Infinite, and it asks that players provide “constructive but also fair” feedback regarding progression, XP, and the battle pass.

The statement from Jarrard also seems to indicate that 343 Industries is properly accommodating of player feedback, as a message from the team during the technical playtests read:

“While we understand the community’s feedback around wanting a steady drip of match XP and more ways to earn XP for the battle pass, we are optimistic that the system available at launch will give players adequate means of continually having something to accomplish and a means to progress.”

“Looking further ahead beyond launch, we expect these systems to evolve in direct partnership with player feedback,” it added.

Advertisement

In other news, a new report alleges that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has known about the sexual misconduct scandal at the company for years.