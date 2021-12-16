‘Halo Infinite’ dev promises big changes to game events

343 Industries has promised that Halo Infinite will get some drastic changes to limited-time events before the return of the Fracture: Tenrai.

Fracture: Tenrai was the first limited-time game event for Halo Infinite and is expected to make a return in January 2022. The event was samurai-themed and ran between November 23 and November 30, and added a collection of items to the in-game store for players.

During Halo’s Holiday 2021 live stream, Jeff Hook 343’s head of design, revealed the changes that will come to Halo Infinite events in the future – as spotted by Eurogamer.

Advertisement

Hook shared that when Fracture: Tenrai returns in January, the number of XP boosts and challenge swaps in the event pass will be reduced, while cosmetic items will be available during the event that were previously only obtainable on the in-game store or the event pass.

The head of design also spoke about the game being free-to-play and the controversy surrounding it, saying that it was a challenge and he knows that changing Halo‘s 20-year model to free-to-play “is not something that is going to be inherently satisfying for most of our players.”

Elsewhere, 343 has explained that more changes are on the way for the game’s battle pass system. The studio suggested that future updates will move the battle pass system away from its reliance on challenges, but also explaining that “there’s a lot of work to do here to truly address player feedback around these systems”.

This follows an update to Halo Infinite which saw the addition of the highly-requested Slayer playlist. The game modes featured in the playlist include Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT).

Advertisement

In other news, Dontnod Entertainment has announced its first game as a third-party publisher – Gerda: A Flame in Winter, a narrative game launching in 2022.