‘Halo Infinite’ dev says “changes will take time” as team listens to feedback

Halo Infinite community director at developer 343 Industries Brian Jarrard has said the team is hearing player feedback.

“Please know the constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear,” tweeted Jarrard today. “Changes will take time and our priority this week is giving the team a much deserved break for the holiday after a long final stretch.”

Granted, this doesn’t tell players exactly when more fixes will be coming, but as head of creative Joseph Staten said in a recent interview at Eurogamer, “we look at it in terms of small rocks we can move and bigger rocks that we’re going to take more time to move”. So changes are in the pipeline, it’s just a matter of time.

Advertisement

Many fans across the internet have been voicing their concern with the fact that 343 has remained quiet on battle pass and XP progression the last couple of days, at least in regards to specific changes, but they will be coming in some form or fashion.

Yesterday (November 23) marked the start of the week-long of the Fracture: Tenrai event. Running six times (for a week each) during the first season of Halo Infinite, this free event pass has new challenges, armour sets, skins, and cosmetics to unlock. And whilst this isn’t a permanent fix, all Fracture: Tenrai challenges do also give XP towards battle pass progression, meaning there are more challenges during free event passes.

That said, there are still only four weekly challenges active at a time (that rotate out via either a challenge swap or upon completion), meaning to get through to better challenges, you often have to complete worse ones.

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer portion is currently in Beta, and will see a full release alongside the campaign on December 8, which recently went gold.

Advertisement

In other news, Microsoft recently gave fans a glimpse at one of the letters it sent to Nintendo in 1999 in an effort to buy the developer. It did not go down well.