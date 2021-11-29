‘Halo Infinite’ dev says multiplayer progression issue is “top of the list”

Halo Infinite‘s head of design has commented on the game’s multiplayer progression criticism, saying that it’s at the “top of the list”.

Following the launch of the free-to-play multiplayer on November 15, players have reported that the game’s level progression system, as well as the battle pass, is too slow.

343 Industries has since released an update allowing players to earn more XP during matches. However, fans are still having issues with it.

Advertisement

Now Halo Infinite‘s head of design Jerry Hook has taken to Twitter stating that the issue is a top priority for the development team (as spotted by VGC).

Yes I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression. We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) November 28, 2021

The game’s community director Brian Jarrad shared an update on November 24 saying that the “changes will take time and our priority this week is giving the team a much-deserved break for the holiday after a long final stretch.”

Jerry Hook followed up on his own account on November 28, tweeting that progression adjustment will be the main focus when they return from break.

“Yes, I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression,” Hook said. “We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team.”

Joseph Staten, head of creative at 343 Industries, recently confirmed that multiplayer will be getting even more weapons over time. However, new content will also be arriving on a season-by-season basis, meaning players probably won’t see new weapons in the game until May 2022 at the earliest. This means Season One has been extended from three to six months.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite has officially gone gold and will launch on December 8 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

In other news, a new multiplayer event for Halo Infinite has seemingly been leaked.