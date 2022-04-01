‘Halo Infinite’ developer acknowledges community “is out patience”

A Halo Infinite developer at 343 Industries has addressed community discontent regarding a lack of updates and communication from the team.

Studio community director Brian “ske7ch” Jarrard responded to a Reddit post in the official Halo subreddit earlier today (via VGC), where one user shared hope that 343 Industries would “come out” and say more about the state of Halo Infinite

“There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints,” said Jarrard. “We’re certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it’s a difficult situation that’s going to take the team time to work through. Right now the focus is on Season 2 and we’ll have more to share on that in the coming weeks.”

“Meanwhile,” continued Jarrard. “A lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.. is all happening which doesn’t really lend to detailed regular updates. We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can.”

On March 29 Halo Infinite’s head of creative Joseph Staten said players can expect news on Season 2 of the game “really soon”. Since the free-to-play multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite launched in November of last year, 343 Industries has been listening to player feedback and attempting to make as many changes as possible.

At launch there was a lack of a specific Slayer game mode and major complaints about the game’s XP rewards system, both of which 343 Industries has since implemented improvements to.

Halo Infinite‘s second season will start on May 3, 2022.

