Halo Infinite devs call battle-royale rumours “unfounded”

Halo Infinite’s community director has called recent rumours “unfounded”, following sources stating a battle royale mode would be made a part of the game.

Recently, numerous reports and leaks surrounding a battle-royale mode surfaced, including multiple since deleted tweets from back in October which reportedly outlined the game’s plans for the next several years, per VG247.

According to the initial rumours, the game was set to be released in four parts between 2021 and 2031, with a battle-royale mode scheduled to release next year based on Zeta Halo ring.

Since the news has become widespread, the game’s community director, Brian Jarrad, has come forward and stated that these reports are “unfounded”.

“Nothing gets a post-holiday Monday going like fresh unfounded Halo Infinite rumors,” Jarrad said in a post, before following up and acknowledging he is “aware we (343 Industries) could help solve this with real news”. He later added that the team is “in the process of pulling together a year-end update.”

Read the full tweets below:

Jarrad later went on to publish another thread of tweets, adding that “no update is going to satisfy everyone” and how “the Infinite road hasn’t been easy”.

Halo Infinite was originally expected to be a launch title for the Xbox Series consoles, however, was delayed following critical and fan backlash after its gameplay reveal. 343 Industries acknowledged the feedback and pushed the game to a yet to be confirmed date in 2021.

The developer has promised that a “high level update” is coming soon, but will not be featured during the upcoming Game Awards presentation. It also stated earlier this year that it doesn’t have a “locked in release date” yet.

Despite the strange development road, the team has said there is no change to the 2021 release date or supported consoles.