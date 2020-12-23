‘Halo Infinite’ devs debunk rumours over Xbox One version being cancelled

Despite rumours, Halo Infinite is still set to release on the Xbox One alongside its other platforms, 343 Industries confirms.

A recent Linkedin profile was discovered for Halo Infinite‘s art lead Chad Mirshak, who has worked on the project since March this year. Mirshak’s profile stated that he was “wrapping up Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X/S and PC”, suggesting that the Xbox One version of the game had been cancelled.

You can see the original Linkedin profile below:

However, the company quickly debunked the rumours that Halo Infinite has been cancelled for Xbox One, with the game’s community manager, John Junyszek coming forward.

In a response to a since deleted tweet asking whether the news was true, Junyszek responded saying an affirmative “nope”, before later adding to be allowed to “enjoy the holidays”.

See the full response below:

Nope. Please let me enjoy the holidays 🤪 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 22, 2020

A major update from the studio released earlier this month, looking forward to the release of Halo Infinite which is now confirmed for Fall 2021. Originally, the game was intended to be a launch title alongside the Xbox Series consoles, but was delayed following critical backlash over its gameplay demonstration earlier this year.

In the huge update, the developer confirmed that the game will feature “premium cosmetics” but nothing in the form of loot boxes. It believes players should be aware of the cosmetic items they are purchasing.

It also added that there is still “more to be done” in terms of Halo Infinite’s graphics before the game finally launches on Xbox consoles and PC late 2021.