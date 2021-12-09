‘Halo Infinite’ devs warn players not to use Quick Resume

Halo Infinite community director Brian “Ske7ch” Jarrad has warned players not to use the quick resume feature on the Xbox consoles.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2021

Quick resume allows players to jump into a game from where they left off. However, it is causing some issues in Halo Infinite.

In a tweet, Jarrad said, “When playing Halo Infinite campaign you will come across armour lockers that contain cosmetics for your MP Spartan. If you are offline, or disconnected from services – which can occur after Quick Resume – the cosmetics won’t show up in your MP inventory.”

The team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix (you will get the cosmetics youve earned). For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo. Thank you! (2/2) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) December 8, 2021

Advertisement

This can cause collected items to be locked until a fresh campaign is started and the items are found again. Often when resuming Halo Infinite from quick resume, players will be disconnected from online services and have to reconnect.

In a follow-up tweet, Jarrad said, “The team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix (you will get the cosmetics you’ve earned). For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo. Thank you!”

NME’s review of Halo Infinite is live. We said, “It only takes a few minutes in Halo Infinite’s campaign to know that you’re playing something very special indeed. There’s something tangible to the game’s movement and shooting that just feels right. It’s not what I was expecting, as someone who has largely put off by 343’s attempts at Halo games in the past, losing enthusiasm for the series nearly as soon as Bungie hung up their keyboards after Halo Reach.

In other news, The Game Awards is live tonight and promises to include several game reveals alongside its distribution of publicly voted awards. The event will be streamed live across the internet.