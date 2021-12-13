‘Halo Infinite’ finally gets much-requested Slayer playlist

343 Industries has confirmed that four new playlists are coming to Halo Infinite later this week, including a much-requested Slayer playlist.

In a tweet, 343 Industries community support and engagement coordinator, Postums, announced the playlist updates. They shared a screenshot of 343 Industries employee ske7ch343’s post on Reddit.

You wanted some playlist updates? We've got some coming next week!!! pic.twitter.com/zYjEme7lMW — Postums (@343Postums) December 11, 2021

Arriving Tuesday December 14, four new playlists will be added via a service update. These include Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT). Postums explained that the original plan for a Slayer playlist “included a variety of new variants that weren’t going to be ready in time…before the holiday break”.

Instead, the team is releasing a basic Slayer offering to keep players happy for now. In the future, 343 Industries aims to “bolster and expand” it with more variants.

The update tomorrow will also include adjustments to challenges. This includes removing some “particularly frustrating mode-specific ones”. The update also reduces requirements for others. In addition, it makes the weekly ultimate challenge “less intensive” and adds new challenges designed for the new playlists.

The Reddit post also explained that the team is “aware of and actively investigating reports of intermittent hiccups affecting some players”. It is also reviewing ranked matchmaking and player feedback surrounding potential “anomalies”.

The message ended by thanking everyone who had “shared constructive feedback” for any issues.

In NME‘s review of the game, we described Halo Infinite as the “best AAA shooter of the year.”

Despite a strong start for Halo Infinite, there have been issue though with problems surrounding the quick resume feature on Xbox consoles. It’s also not currently possible to replay campaign missions, although the feature is set to be added at a later date.

