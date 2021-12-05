‘Halo Infinite’ has 14 hidden game modes that can be played

343 Industries‘ free-to-play multiplayer component of Halo Infinite has several hidden game modes that can be played now.

As spotted by Games Radar, a Redditor named WickedSoldier991 has uncovered several game modes in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. The match types usually cannot be played but are in the system and ready to play. A player needs to launch Halo Infinite with their PC offline to access them. This makes the multiplayer component unplayable, but there are 14 modes available that aren’t usually present.

Once players find the modes, they can save and file share them. This allows the new match types to be used in custom games once the game has been reconnected to the internet. The complete list of modes is below:

Arena: Attrition

Arena: Attrition Dodgeball

Arena: Elimination

Fiesta: Attrition

Fiesta: CTF

Fiesta: One Flag CTF

Fiesta: Strongholds

Ranked: Elimination

Ranked: One Flag

Tactical: Slayer

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Stalker Rifles

WickedSoldier991 said in their post, “Fun fact: If you launch Infinite offline, you can access the modes currently unavailable. If you go online after, you can save them for yourself. Attrition, Tactical, and Fiesta’s other modes.”

“If anyone’s having trouble getting the modes, add me and try to access my file share to get them. If that doesn’t work, [let me know], and I’ll try to host some customs with people and pass the mode around that way.”

Halo Infinite developer Brian “ske7ch” Jarrad has recently said that 343 Industries is “re-evaluating” a potential vanilla Slayer playlist. Players have been asking for dedicated Slayer playlists, but Jarrad has noted that adding it would be more complicated than simply hitting a button. He cites UI implementation and quality assurance testing as the main factors.

In other news, BioWare has said that Dragon Age 4 will be single-player focused and that live service plans have been cancelled.