‘Halo Infinite’ increases XP gain dramatically, with “larger changes” ahead

Halo Infinite has made progression much easier, with XP gains being increased significantly across the board.

343 Industries community manager John Junyszek has now detailed sweeping changes to the XP gain system in Halo Infinite, with matches now giving significantly more XP.

A player’s first game will now reward 300XP, while a second and third match will reward 200XP. A fourth, fifth and sixth match will hand out 100XP each, while any match beyond that will give 50XP.

These XP gain changes are huge, as players were previously receiving just 50XP per match regardless of how many they had played that day. This meant that it used to be 20 matches to gain one level, while now players will be able to level up from just six games.

1st Game = 300XP

2nd Game = 200XP

3rd Game = 200XP

4th Game = 100XP

5th Game = 100XP

6th Game = 100XP

7th+ Game = 50XP We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

“We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day,” said Junyszek.

“We know many of you want even larger changes and we’re committed to doing so, but those will take time. We made this update based on data and player feedback, and we’ll monitor its impact after we push it live tomorrow morning.”

Since Halo Infinite launched earlier in the month, the community has claimed that progression in the free-to-play shooter has been too slow due to low XP gains.

Yesterday (November 29), 343 Industries’ head of design Jerry Hook said he was “feeling everyone’s pain on progression“, adding that it would be “top of my list with the team”.

