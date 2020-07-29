‘Halo Infinite’ is being remade in the PS4 game ‘Dreams’

After Halo Infinite‘s gameplay reveal last week (July 23), a player is attempting to create the game in the PS4 game Dreams.

The level is being created and shared by Reddit user DISARMED, which uses the recently released PS4 title as a creative suite.

Dreams allows players to create their own games, movies and images with an assortment of easy to pick up, but hard to master tools. Since its release, the game has encouraged players to recreate many classic games and movies, with Halo Infinite being the most recent title to receive the treatment.

Inspired by the the Xbox Games Showcase gameplay demonstration, the Dreams created level includes many key features previously seen. The start menu that was showcased at the beginning of the Xbox presentation is present, as well as many other attributes.

The famous assault rifle found in the Halo series is wielded throughout the footage and the user interface found in the Halo Infinite gameplay is mimicked almost pitch-perfectly.

Check out the clip captured from Dreams below:

Since the Halo Infinite gameplay premiered, fans have been critical over the games performance, more specifically the graphics, which were intended to showcase the power of the upcoming Xbox Series X.

Marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg has come forward to address the issues and reassured players to expect better graphics when the game launches this year. “We’re in the middle of a global pandemic,” Greenberg said. “It’s July, we’re far from Holiday [season launch]. You’re seeing a work-in-progress game”.

Halo Infinite is intended to mark the beginning of a ten year project, which will see the game being a base for the future. It’s expected that players will not see numbered sequels and instead see Halo Infinite evolve over the next decade as developer 343 Industries will reportedly build upon the title.