‘Halo Infinite’ is not playable on Steam Deck due to anti-cheat software

Xbox Game Studios has confirmed that Halo Infinite won’t be available to play on Steam Deck due to anti-cheat software.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator X are also unplayable for the same reason.

Whilst these are the games that will not work on the Steam Deck, there aren’t any other titles listed.

Taking to Steam, Xbox Game Studios has released a roundup of Verified (“The game works great on Steam Deck, right out of the box”) and Playable (“The game may require some manual tweaking by the user to play”) games for the Steam Deck. Check out the lists below:

Steam Deck Verified games from Xbox Game Studios

– Deathloop

– Psychonauts 2

– Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

– The Evil Within

– Fallout Shelter

– Prey

– Battletoads

– Max: The Curse Of Brotherhood

Steam Deck Playable games from Xbox Game Studios

– Sea Of Thieves

– Fallout 4

– Forza Horizon 5

– Forza Horizon 4

– Quantum Break

– State Of Decay: YOSE

Earlier this month, it was confirmed by Bungie that Destiny 2 won’t run on the Steam Deck while any “players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban”.

However, Valve has confirmed that the Steam Deck has over 1000 verified titles available for the system.

“Whenever we talk about compatibility rating numbers, we emphasise that this is just a snapshot of a single moment, and that ratings change over time. Even as you read this, partners are working on adding controller support, enabling anti-cheat on Deck, and smoothing out the experience for players on Deck,” writes Valve.