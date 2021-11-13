‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer rumoured to release November 15

Halo Infinite releases next month, but rumours suggest that the free-to-play multiplayer will drop much sooner, on Halo‘s 20th anniversary, Monday November 15.

According to an investigation by PC Gamer, the multiplayer campaign could release ahead of the single player, on the 20th anniversary of the release of the original Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved. Several Halo fan accounts have taken to twitter to post evidence they believe points to a secret release.

Mining data on the Xbox Store users initially found that the pre-order release date for the multiplayer was originally set to 6pm GMT November 15, which aligns with Microsoft beginning its Xbox Anniversary Celebration. However, since then the date in the code has changed to midnight on December 8, the time when the full game is set to launch.

Advertisement

Pulling data from 343i’s servers, Halo fan site HaloHub.gg claims anonymous sources have verified several dates to it. They are as follows:

Halo Infinite Data Services are already online

Halo Infinite Season 1 Heroes of Reach starts on November 15th

The data it found also apparently listed start dates for the newly announced Fracture events:

Week 1: Nov 23rd – Nov 29th, 2021

Week 2: Jan 4th – Jan 10th, 2022

Advertisement

Week 3: Feb 1st – Feb 7th, 2022

NME has reached out to HaloHub.gg to confirm the rumours and will update the article if it responds.

Fans have also pointed to the fact that Google has now changed many dates to coincide with a November 15, release date. However, as Google automates these services, it is likely that these dates have changed as more websites report on the rumours.

Microsoft has not commented on the supposed leaks, and while some of the information seems promising, everything is far from confirmed.

In other news, consumers who purchased GTA: The Trilogy for PC are still unable to access their purchase despite the return of Rockstar Games Launcher.