‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer to get more weapons in the future

The head of creative at 343 Industries, Joseph Staten, has confirmed that more weapons will be coming to Halo Infinite’s multiplayer over time.

This comes from a quick-fire interview Staten did over at Game Informer (thanks, IGN) where he spoke about the current line-up of weapons in the game, and what players can expect going forward.

Staten said it was a “pretty safe bet” that more weapons would be added as time goes on, and that secret weapons may also be coming to the game: “if I told you, they wouldn’t be secrets now would they?” he teased.

Advertisement

More content will also be coming on a season-by-season basis, meaning we probably won’t see new weapons in the game until May 2022 at the earliest.

Plenty of other minor details were revealed in the interview, as Staten said that there are “just enough new weapons” in the game when prompted on the topic as well. Staten was also asked who would win in a 1v1 in Halo Infinite between himself and Phil Spencer, to which he replied: “this is how I lose my job”.

Whilst Halo Infinite has boasted a strong launch in terms of numbers, plenty of fans are concerned about progression in the battle pass and with XP being tied only to challenges therein. This is being looked at by 343, as community director Brian Jarrard said in a tweet: “Please know the constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear.

“Changes will take time and our priority this week is giving the team a much deserved break for the holiday after a long final stretch.”

Advertisement

In other news, artist Steve Aoki will be doing a virtual Sonic-themed concert this month, taking place on his birthday.