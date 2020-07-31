‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer to be free-to-play, will support 120fps

Halo Infinite is expected to launch later this year and the game is set to include free-to-play multiplayer.

The news was announced via the official Halo Twitter page. Alongside advertising that Halo Infinite would be adding free-to-play multiplayer, the tweet also states that the Xbox Series X version of the game would be capable of running 120 frames per second (fps).

The tweet reads: “Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later!”

Check our the full tweet below:

Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later! pic.twitter.com/9bIrppFiON — Halo (@Halo) July 31, 2020

The announcement comes after multiple outlets reported on a since removed store listing by Smyths Toys, which broke the news of Halo Infinite’s features.

More gaming titles are following the model of making the multiplayer portion free-to-play. Psyonix also recently announced that its vehicle based football game, Rocket League, would be becoming a free-to-play title on all platforms.

Recently, Microsoft also removed the ability to purchase a 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and instead will only be available as three-month or one-month packages. The company has not stated why the option has been removed.

Few details are known about the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite, however Head of Xbox Phil Spencer, stated that he believes the multiplayer component is “going to be special when we (Xbox) talk about it”.

343 Industries also recently discussed fans concerns around the game’s graphics and said that “aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light”.