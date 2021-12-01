‘Halo Infinite’ ranked matchmaking being looked into by 343 Industries

Changes to the way ranked games work in Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer are being looked at according to 343 Industries.

In response to a pro Halo player who had previously tweeted that he wished rank games could “match all players of a similar rank with each other”, Halo community manager John Junyszek said: “We agree, and the team is looking into reports of matchups like this”.

We agree, and the team is looking into reports of match ups like this. We'll share more detailed updates on this when we have them 👊 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 29, 2021

This is the latest in a series of issues with the soft-launched multiplayer element of Halo Infinite, which launched mid-November. Recently, 343 Industries changed the way that players earn XP via playing multiplayer games for the second time since launch.

A player’s first game will now reward 300XP, while a second and third match will reward 200XP. A fourth, fifth and sixth match will hand out 100XP each, while any match beyond that will give 50XP.

After seeing how XP was earned with those changes, we noticed that players were starting their sessions with slower payouts than we'd like. To address this, we will be increasing the XP payout for the first 6 matches of each day. An outline of this update can be found below: — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

The team have also been looking at how to combat cheating in the free-to-play game, which Junyszek concedes is a “natural part of supporting a F2P PC game, and it’s one we anticipated”.

“We don’t take a ‘single feature’ approach, but a game-wide approach to anti-cheat,” explained Junyszek.

Let's talk about cheating!

Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a F2P PC game and it's one we anticipated. It'll never go away entirely, but we're prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game’s systems and taking action on bad actors. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

Issues with cheating have led Xbox players to request that Halo Infinite allow players to turn off cross-platform play.

Halo Infinite‘s subreddit has been filled with complaints of hackers in the game’s lobbies. These complaints come from both casual and ranked playlists. Players on consoles are especially irritated as they have no way to opt-out of cross-play with PC players where cheating is more likely.

