343 Industries‘ highly anticipated Halo Infinite has been through a difficult development but is set to launch later this year.

Halo Infinite was announced back in 2018 along with a cinematic trailer that gave fans the first look at the sci-fi shooter. The game is reported to be “the start of the next 10 years of Halo” and will be a brand new experience for long-time fans and new players.

Throughout the course of its development, as well as its numerous delays, there has been a lot of talk about which platforms the game will be available on, what it will include and when you can play it.

Here’s everything we know about Halo Infinite:

Halo Infinite release date, platforms and price

Halo Infinite is set to launch during the holiday of 2021 and has yet to receive a specific date.

It will be available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, along with Xbox Game Pass day one of release.

Currently, the game does not have a price confirmed, and it is not yet available for pre-order.

Halo Infinite reveal trailer

The E3 2018 announcement trailer gave fans a glimpse at the new planetary setting for Infinite‘s campaign, while also teasing other mysteries and showing off Master Chief’s ship. The trailer ended with a squad looking over a vast environment and a look at the Halo ring.

Halo Infinite campaign and gameplay premiere trailer

In Halo Infinite‘s campaign, the Master Chief will return when humanity’s fate hangs in the balance to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced, the Banished, from Halo Wars 2.

The video shows the Chief crashing on an unknown planet that is soon revealed to be open-world – a first in the franchise – complete with a map for you to explore and track objectives.

Halo Infinite will also include many new gadgets, weapons and abilities available to you, including a grappling hook used to propel towards enemies.

According to Microsoft, the gameplay footage is captured in real-time and is representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution.

Halo Infinite multiplayer reveal and game modes

Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer mode is separate and free-to-play from the campaign and will run at 120FPS on Xbox Series X.

Multiplayer will have two modes including an Arena mode, a 4-player squad, arena-shooter experience and Big Team Battle, a sandbox-style mode with endless combat possibilities.

Multiplayer will also allow you to create your own Spartan with a full, expansive customisation system.

A further look at the gameplay revealed that the way that equipment and larger weapons work has also been changed and a new vehicle called the Razorback has been added, which will allow you to move bigger pieces of equipment like turrets and mode objectives.

Players will also have an equipment inventory to store power-ups and usable items, as well as have access to a multiplayer battle pass that won’t expire.

Halo Infinite cross-play and cross-progression

Microsoft has confirmed that Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when it releases later this year.

Those who own Halo Infinite on PC will be able to play with friends on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

This also means multiplayer customization and progress will follow players across all platforms.