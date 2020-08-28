‘Halo Infinite’ ropes in veteran franchise writer as new project lead

Joseph Staten, a veteran developer of the Halo franchise is returning to aid in the completion of Halo Infinite’s campaign.

343 Industries broke the news of Staten’s return to the franchise via the Halo Waypoint blog, revealing that Staten would be assuming the role of Project Lead for campaign, and will support the “campaign team’s existing, talented, creative leaders and ensuring they have everything they need to create an awesome Halo game”.

The blog post also highlighted some of Staten’s contributions to the franchise, assuring fans that the game is now in good hands. “If you enjoy Halo’s storylines, characters, and overall universe, he’s definitely one of the key people you have to thank,” it noted.

Staten, who is best known for writing the scripts and directing the cutscenes for the first three Halo games, left Bungie in 2013 after serving as a writer and creative director on Destiny.

The blog post also confirmed that another veteran Halo developer, Pierre Hintze, the Head of 343 Industries’ publishing team for the Master Chief Collection, will be joining the Infinite team as a project lead for free-to-play experience.

“He and his team have demonstrated an amazing ability to deliver new content, an excellent flighting program, and substantive updates across MCC over the past year,” 343 Industries said of Hintze’s involvement. “We look forward to having his expertise directly on the Halo Infinite team as we look to deliver a quality free-to-play multiplayer experience for everyone.”

The news of Staten and Hintze’s involvement in the project comes just a day after it was announced that frequent franchise collaborator Certain Affinity has been brought onboard as an additional co-developer. Certain Affinity’s contributions to Halo Infinite are currently unclear.

Halo Infinite will be released in 2021 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.