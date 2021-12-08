‘Halo Infinite’ takes over London gallery with huge Master Chief painting

To celebrate the release of Halo Infinite, London’s Saatchi Gallery is displaying a massive painting featuring Master Chief.

The Renaissance-style painting is 6 meters by 3 meters and sees Halo’s Master Chief engaged in battle with a whole host of enemies.

Created by Iva Troj, the art will be on display until December 15. According to the gallery, no pre-booking will be required to see the work and there will be no entrance fee.

A smaller replica of the painting will also be showcased at Carrousel du Louvre in Paris until December 19.

“Creating this painting was a labour of love for me,” Troj said. “I love the Halo universe and the storytelling in it, and I also know what this work will mean to fans of the series. I wanted to get everything right, from the colours to the characters – I must have drawn and redrawn Master Chief 50 times – and it also had to tell a story.”

“I hope that people see the painting has been created with love and respect for the world of Halo. It was an amazing experience for me.” Troj continued. “People had tears in their eyes when they saw it in the gallery for the first time, because it means so much to them. It’s so hard to find a great team to work with, so I want to keep this group together and do more projects with them.”

Halo Infinite releases today (December 8). It’s been reported that the game will have no preload but players can install the multiplayer to get a headstart.

The main story missions in Halo Infinite can currently only be played once per save file, but developers 343 Industries say “that is being worked on,” though a launch date has yet to be announced.

According to associate creative director Paul Crocker: “We want to have replay that works well, and when you have a more open game, it gets a lot trickier, – So we made a decision to improve the quality of the single-player campaign to ensure that, as a foundation, that it’s as strong as it possibly could be so that we could then add the other features back in.”