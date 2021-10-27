‘Halo Infinite’ to continue tradition of swapping guns with NPCs

Halo Infinite is continuing to let players swap weapons with allied non-playable characters, and 343 Industries is even advocating players do so.

The confirmation that weapon swapping is coming back, and that it could lead to some interesting sandbox opportunities, was mentioned in an official Halo Waypoint blog post from October 26 (thanks, GamesRadar).

“For now,” reads the post, “keep replaying the new reveal video and sleep with dreams of careening headlong into a Banished outpost with a stolen Banshee, immediately freeing several captured UNSC Marines, giving them all your best weapons, piling them in a reclaimed Razorback, and laying waste to the crimson-covered bladed baddies standing in your way. It’s some of the most fun you can have this side of the Auditorium.”

The post concludes by saying that players should “seriously, just give all your Marines power weapons and pile them in a Razorback. It’s the best.”

It also adds that players should take every UNSC forward operating base they find as they play through the campaign, as each has “stories to tell”.

Earlier this week (October 25) 343 offered up another brief look at the campaign for Halo Infinite, which looks to sport improved graphics across the board, an unlock system for Master Chief, and plenty of ways to interact with the game’s sandbox level design. You can see the video below.

Exactly how the marine AI will interact with weapons once you swap them remains to be seen, but it’ll probably lead to chaotic results.

Halo Infinite launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass on December 8 later this year, alongside its multiplayer component.

In other news, Timothée Chalamet used to run a YouTube channel where he would mod and paint Xbox 360 controllers.