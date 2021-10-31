‘Halo Infinite’ video compares visuals from initial release trailer to now

Halo Infinite is right around the corner, and with the recent campaign update, a video has been put together showcasing the visual changes to the game since it was announced.

Embedded below, you’ll see a comparison video uploaded by HHM Gaming on their YouTube channel.

Advertisement

The video compares the 343 Industries title’s original E3 2019 “Discover Hope” and the 2020 campaign video with the most recent update; it showcases more detailed textures, lighting, and slight shifts to the game’s user interface.

It appears as though a lot of the in-game models themselves haven’t changed that much, but rather that their textures have been improved upon or given more detail in the intervening time.

Even the Xbox Twitter account got in on the comparisons recently, as it showed images comparing the before and after of the infamous Craig meme, which can be seen below. 343 Industries even came out in a recent blog stating that the Craig backlash was good for the game.

“The positive outcome of Craig was that he was one of the factors in gaining some more time to finish work and get Brutes to a place where the team is happy with them,” said character and combat designer Steve Dyck. “This is one of the many positive examples of 343 working with and aligning with the Halo community around expectations. Players who look hard enough will still be able to find some evidence of Craig in Halo Infinite, his spirit lives on!”

Advertisement

Halo Infinite – both the campaign and free-to-play multiplayer – launch on December 8 2021, for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

In other news, Id Software is hiring for a new unannounced project based on a previously established series, with many thinking it could be a new Quake game.