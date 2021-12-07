‘Halo Infinite’ will not let you replay campaign missions

Halo Infinite will not let players replay missions once they have been completed, something that was present in previous entries.

As reported by Polygon, the ability to return to previous missions is not present in Halo Infinite. This means that certain collectibles are inaccessible if players miss them the first time around – particularly in the shooter’s first two levels.

These first two levels take place away from Zeta Halo – the setting for most of the game – and cannot be revisited, meaning any collectibles that are missed will be unavailable unless players start a new save.

Speaking to Polygon, a Microsoft representative confirmed that missions are not replayable:

“The postgame does give you the option to keep exploring the wider environment, but for missions like the first two, where you’re not on the ring yet, you can’t replay from the same save file. You’d be able to get any remaining FOBs, targets, [and] audio logs, but the main story missions would not repeat.”

The option to replay missions has been a staple in previous Halo entries, but the format of Halo Infinite marks a huge departure from past games. Instead of being a straightforward campaign, Halo Infinite is open-world and thus there’s a bit more nuance to its levels as some players may start them with completely different kits and weapons to others.

Despite missing out on repayable campaign missions, that doesn’t seem to have hindered Halo Infinite from critical success. In our review of Halo Infinite, NME‘s Jake Tucker gave the open-world shooter five out of five stars and said that “if it weren’t for a couple of very minor hang-ups, this could well be my favourite FPS game ever made”.

