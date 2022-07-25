‘Halo Infinite’ will require you to bring your own friends for online co-op

Halo Infinite’s highly anticipated campaign co-op will not feature online matchmaking, with players required to squad up with friends.

The up to four-player campaign update is currently in Beta for Halo Insiders, with the full online and split-screen experience set to launch in August of this year. That said, those currently trialling split-screen can’t attempt online matchmaking, instead being required to play with friends locally or online.

This concern has been addressed by Xbox, which said to GamesRadar in an email: “Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op. We encourage you to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as you continue playing the Beta.”

For those wanting to squad up with random players online, this statement means that won’t be possible. This may come as a surprise, as whilst campaign co-op has been a staple of many Halo games at launch, players were also able to enter matchmaking to find people to play with – not in Halo Infinite though.

Anyone that didn’t get into the Beta testing for Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign feature can watch an hour of it in action here, as developer 343 Industries has shared footage and updates on the upcoming fan-requested feature.

As mentioned by Xbox, Discord integration with the console is currently being tested as well, with it expected to roll out for all users in the coming weeks.

“While you are playing on your console, you will be able to see who is on the call and speaking. You’ll also be able to adjust the sound, and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat,” said Xbox.

In other news, an update to the Steam backend of Dark Souls 3 suggests a fix for the disabled multiplayer servers could be coming soon.