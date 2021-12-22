‘Halo Infinite’ Winter Contingency event unlocks free items over time

The next free Halo Infinite multiplayer event, called Winter Contingency, has changed how event passes reward items.

Unlike with Fracture: Tenrai which let players unlock a certain number of levels as fast as they could, Winter Contingency will instead give players one of the ten tiers for the first match they play each day. So players only need to play a match a day for ten of the 14 days (now 13) available.

For some players this is likely a welcome change, as Fracture: Tenrai forced challenge completion, and only allowed players to progress through around a third of the pass before it will return.

This Reddit thread outlines the rewards for ten days of play, which includes:

Tier 1 – Wild Justice – Epic Nameplate

Tier 2 – Peppermint Laughter – Rare Armor Coating (Mark 7)

Tier 3 – UA/Tatius – Rare Left Shoulder Pad (Mark 7)

Tier 4 – UA/Tatius – Rare Right Shoulder Pad (Mark 7)

Tier 5 – Peppermint Laughter – Rare Weapon Coating – Assault Rifle

Tier 6 – Snowmageddon – Epic Backdrop

Tier 7 – NAVLOGCOM – Rare Nameplate

Tier 8 – Peppermint Laughter – Rare Weapon Coating – Sidekick

Tier 9 – Myesel Ammo Pouch – Rare Utility (Mark 7)

Tier 10 – Sunset Contessa – Epic Armor Coating (Mark 7)

There will also be rotating premium purchasable cosmetics as well, including the highly sought after cat ears for the Spartan helmet.

The Halo Waypoint post explaining the system adds: “To be clear: While the daily rewards conclude on December 30, what this means is you’ll have several extra days to catch up on any items that you may have missed!”

Of the matches that need to be played, either Arena or Big Team Battle will count, so make sure to play one of these each day to get those daily rewards for the next two weeks.

Flavour text for the event reads: “Multiple slipspace ruptures have been detected as Spartans across the galaxy are coming together to celebrate the Holidays! If you listen closely, you can hear them singing…

“Dashing through Bazaar, dodging the grenades. To the flag we go, grappling all the way. One-shot Spartan ping, keep that teamwork tight! Oh, what fun it is to fight and sing a slaying song tonight!”

