‘Halo Infinite’ XP boosts lost during server outages can’t be replaced

Halo Infinite players who lost experience during recent server outages may not get their rewards restored soon.

That’s according to a customer support representative who responded to a player’s query about lost XP. Posted on the Halo subreddit before being first spotted by PCGamesN, the news does not look good.

The post explains that “we do not have the ability to give or replace the XP boosts you’ve lost during the server outage”. In an attempt to make people feel better, the response adds “we want to inform you that access to Halo Infinite servers is now restored”. It ends by suggesting that if the player is continuing to have trouble getting into matches to restart the game.

As Eurogamer points out, this is a contentious issue. Rather than count time spent in-game, XP boosts take place in real-time, whether the player is actively online or not. Server downtimes mean players missed out on opportunities to gain extra experience.

The subreddit was understandably far from happy about it. Some players suggested that Battlefield 4 “got it right” with XP boosts paused between matches.

Work is still ongoing with Halo Infinite. 343 Industries recently announced that its reward system would be updated to allow players to earn premium currency. The change will start in Season 2 of the game.

Despite uncertainty with the multiplayer side of things, the campaign has benefited from great praise. Last week, legendary horror director, John Carpenter described it as a “fun shooter”. He referenced its “immense beautiful production design” in a tweet about the game.

In other gaming news, Apex Legends may see significant changes made to “must-pick” character, Gibraltar.