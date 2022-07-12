‘Halo Infinite”s campaign co-op beta to begin this week despite delay

343 Industries has announced that the long-awaited Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta has been delayed, but is still expected to release this week.

The Halo Infinite co-op beta test, which was announced last August, was expected to release to the public this week but unfortunately, players will need to wait just a little longer (via PC Gamer).

343 Industries community director, Brian Jarrard, took to Twitter to share that the team is still working on the network co-op Insider flight build, so it won’t be ready to release just yet.

“While we always said our ‘target was the week of July 11’, many sites reported it simply as ‘starting July 11,’ Jarrard explained. “Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today.

“Flighting is fluid as the process entails discovering issues in initial rings and resolving them before expanding to a larger audience. A few issues were discovered in our current flight ring and the team is working to address.”

Since the campaign co-op beta didn’t have an exact release date, it’s technically not a delay, but players will still need to hold on a while longer to get their hands on the beta test.

“Apologies to folks who expected the flight today – we’re eager to get this into your hands but we also want to ensure it’s a positive and worthwhile flight experience,” he added. “Still targeting this week but it’s day by day as work continues. Ty [thank you] for your patience and understanding.”

343 recently confirmed that the Halo Infinite campaign co-op mode will feature mission replay. Lead world designer John Mulkey explained that in both solo and co-op play, players can open their Tac-Map, highlight a completed mission, and then choose replay. A difficulty selection will also be available.

