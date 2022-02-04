‘Halo Infinite”s major Big Team Battle update finally drops

The long-awaited fix for Big Team Battle (BTB) game modes in the Halo Infinite multiplayer has finally dropped, says 343 Industries.

The 12 v 12 game mode has been beset with problems since launch of the free-to-play multiplayer last year, and now a major fix has dropped. It should update automatically when players launch the game.

According to the patch notes and word from developers, there are plenty of fixes for the general multiplayer and the BTB game mode.

Now members of a player’s fireteam/lobby that enter a game of BTB in Halo Infinite will be selected by the green fireteam marker colour in the game, even if they aren’t in the four-player starting lineup. Pelicans will also drop tanks earlier and more often as well, according to community manager John Junyszek.

A #HaloInfinite update is now live with changes to BTB, Oddball, and Custom Games. If you are currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install the update (1.1 GB or less). More info in the February 3 update section of our release notes: https://t.co/EFJ0w03eXM pic.twitter.com/6XCtJ9U5ul — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) February 3, 2022

General improvements to BTB also mean that full games should be found quicker and more consistently, which was a sizable problem when the multiplayer launched in November. A join-in-progress change has been made across the board as well, meaning players shouldn’t find themselves joining games that are nearly over when matchmaking.

Some changes have come to the Oddball mode in both Ranked and Arena playlists also, as now one extra minute is added to a round if it ends in a tie, but if it ties again during extra time, the round is declared a tie. Matches of Oddball will also end after two tied rounds, and the team with the most rounds won will be declared the winner of the match.

The entire update for Halo Infinite went live yesterday on February 3, and will take up an install size of 1.1GB or less.

