‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ could be getting 60 player matches

‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ has had it’s fair share of problems over the years. At launch there were numerous complaints about all manner of things, including an issue where the collection of all the ‘Halo’ games would crash the Xbox One consoles it was available on. But Microsoft did the work, and even added new titles to the collection such as ‘Halo: Reach’, and now it seems they are focussing on additions and improvements, since the game is in a better state all round.