‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ to get skins for elites in season seven

Halo: The Master Chief Collection will get skins for the elites and the energy sword when season seven starts on June 23.

READ MORE: E3 2021 was the year of the Left 4 Dead successor

As announced on Halo Waypoint, 343 Industries will be adding multiplayer skins for the Sangheili alien race. The cosmetics come as part of the Season Seven: Elite battle pass that will be free for all players.

There are seven new armour sets for the elites that add various styles to their wardrobes. The update will also include skins for the energy sword that allows players to choose any rainbow colour instead of the iconic blue.

Advertisement

As with all MCC battle passes, the new Elite pass will be available for free and will be a permanent part of player progression. Players can choose which pass they want to dedicate points towards and can choose any of the seven available season passes at any time.

With the first test cycle underway, called “flighting” by 343, early testers have found other new cosmetics. Also included in the season seven pass are 16 skins for weapons originally cut from Halo 4 or only available with Halo 4 figures. These cover most of the UNSC arsenal. There are also four armour sets that were only available on the Xbox 360 version of Halo 4.

Halo Infinite had some new details released during E3 2021, including a release window. Also shown was a new multiplayer trailer that showcased some of the modes included in Halo Infinite and how some of the abilities will perform. All of this information is available here.