‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ to receive next-gen upgrade

Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be getting optimised for the upcoming Xbox Series consoles, Microsoft has announced.

The next-gen update will be arriving slightly after the consoles’ launch on November 17 and will be free for all owners of the game. Additionally, the title is also available in Xbox Game Pass for members to download for free.

Amongst the new enhancements will be ensuring Halo: The Master Chief Collection is fully optimised for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, however, it’s unclear what changes that will entail. The biggest changes come in the form of both the campaign and multiplayer being fully playable in 120 frames per second. Split-screen has also been revealed to be getting improvements and will allow for up to 4K resolutions on the Xbox Series X.

You can see the announcement tweet below:

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler. ✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S

✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer

✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X

✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020

During its lifespan on the Xbox One, Halo: The Master Chief Collection received multiple updates and content drops. Both Halo: Reach and Halo 3: ODST were added after the game’s initial launch, as well as an Xbox One X patch, which introduced 4K visuals.

A PC version of the game was also launched and has also been adding the console content at a regular basis. Recently, Halo 3: ODST’s Firefight mode was brought into the collection for players to dive into. In the future, cross-play support has been announced to be arriving to bring console and PC players together.

Halo Infinite was originally intended to welcome the new console generation, yet has since been delayed until 2021. 343 Industries stated that the extra time will allow for the “critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever.”