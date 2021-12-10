‘Halo’ TV series shares a first trailer for the futuristic game adaptation

Paramount has shared the first trailer for a live-action Halo TV series, which is set to arrive in 2022.

The Halo TV series trailer broadcast during The Game Awards last night (December 10), and includes plenty of popular characters and iconic sci-fi vehicles from the show.

Paramount’s adaptation seems to have no issue with capturing the futuristic elements of Halo, as the trailer explores everything from clustered underground cities to wide-open alien surfaces.

Halo‘s live-action show looks like it may retell the same plot that has been laid out in previous games, as protagonist Master Chief (played by Pablo Schreiber) will be the show’s star.

A description posted alongside the Halo trailer shares the following on what fans can expect from the adaptation:

“Dramatising an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

Outside of Master Chief, a slew of other characters from the game will also be making an appearance. Master Chief’s AI companion Cortana will be played by Jen Taylor, whilst Natascha McElhone has been cast as Dr. Halsey. Finally, Bokeem Woodbine will play Spartan soldier Soren-066.

Earlier in the year, a page for the Halo series shared this image which showcased the show’s wider cast.

The cast is assembled. The table reads are complete. Production on the @Showtime Halo series is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/KNrPLYx260 — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) November 8, 2019

The Halo series is set to premiere in 2022, and will be available on Paramount+.

In other Halo News, the series is currently celebrating the launch of Halo Infinite. NME‘s Jake Tucker awarded the shooter a full five out of five stars in our Halo Infinite review, praising the game’s bold new direction.

Elsewhere, The Game Awards has resulted in a busy day for gamers. For anyone that missed out on watching the event live, we’ve gathered every new trailer and a list of award winners to help catch up.