Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”

Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel.

As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

In September, developer Insomniac Games teased Venom a major antagonist in the upcoming next instalment. But in a since-deleted tweet, Porter confirmed that he won’t be returning.

“While I voiced Harry in the first Spider-Man, I unfortunately will not be in the sequel,” he told his followers.

As for the reason behind his absence this time around, Porter noted Insomniac’s decision to “go photo real [in Spider-Man 2]”, adding: “The difference between me and Harry’s ages was too much to overcome I believe.”

He continued: “I was bummed but I get it. Gonna be an incredible game.”

Last month Insomniac said Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was still slated for a 2023 release, assuring that it was making “good progress” with the game. An exact date is not yet known.

Anticipation for the sequel is high, with both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales receiving critical and commercial acclaim.

We’ve yet to see much of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 outside of its announcement at the 2021 PlayStation showcase. The trailer showed Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to fight crime.