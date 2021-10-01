‘Harry Potter’ director Chris Columbus leaves ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie

Harry Potter and Home Alone director Chris Columbus is no longer attached to direct Blumhouse Productions’ Five Nights At Freddy’s film adaptation.

This is the latest production issue to plague the horror film, which PC Gamer reports has already been delayed over screenplay problems.

In a recent interview with Collider, Bulmhouse CEO Jason Blum said: “Chris Columbus is no longer attached”. He didn’t reveal whether or not a new director had been found, and also didn’t comment on why Columbus was no longer involved with the project.

Blum did, however, go on to detail some of the difficulties faced in making the film so far. It seems that Blum himself doesn’t have much of a say in the film’s production, and that Five Nights At Freddy’s creator, Scott Cawthon, actually has the final word on what goes into the film.

“I don’t want to do something that Scott doesn’t like,” said Blum. “Let me say that a different way. I don’t have the right to do anything Scott doesn’t like. Basically, Scott has kind of like the equivalent of ‘final cut’ and it’s taken longer than I hoped to get the right story.”

Cawthon recently announced his retirement from the video game industry after it was discovered he had donated large sums of money to several conservative action committees and politicians, including Donald Trump. These donations attracted criticism from the game’s sizeable queer fanbase who felt these donations showed Cawthon didn’t respect them or their rights.

Even though Five Nights At Freddy’s has been delayed, you can still get your fill of gory animatronics action by watching Nicolas Cage in Willy’s Wonderland.