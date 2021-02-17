Hawkeye rejoins the Avengers in a new DLC, launching March 18

Square Enix has announced that the upcoming DLC for last year’s Marvel’s Avengers, Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect, will arrive on March 18.

Square Enix confirmed this via a new story trailer which focuses on Clint Barton – aka Hawkeye – who was notably missing from the base game’s campaign. The DLC will be the game’s second, following the release of the Kate Bishop DLC in early December.

The trailer reveals Barton is on the hunt for Nick Fury, and finds himself squaring up against Maestro. The villain is the result of The Hulk being driven insane following a nuclear war that nearly ends the world. The Hulk absorbs the access radiation from the fallout, and seeks to rebuild the world in his image.

Square Enix has also released a new War Table episode, which dives into details surrounding the upcoming DLC. Per the deep dive, Hawkeye’s skills include his unrivalled bow and arrow handling, as well as his sword mastery, which is inspired from his Ronin era.

Hawkeye will have three different Heroic abilities – Nightstorm Arrow, Recovery Arrow Support and his ultimate ability, the Hunter’s Arrow, which will see Hawkeye launch an AI-guided arrow that zips through the battlefield, piercing multiple enemies with devastating results.

The Nightstorm Arrow ability will allow Hawkeye to launch an arrow into the air, which then splits into smaller projectiles that rain down on the battlefield, damaging multiple enemies. The Recovery Arrow Support skill will unleash nanobots that swarm nearby allies and restore their willpower. More information can be found here.

Hawkeye’s ranged arsenal also comes with six other arrow types – Grapple arrows, Boomerang arrows, Implosion arrows, Tripwire arrows, Rocket Arrows and Pulsar arrows. These arrows are detailed in the War Table video above.

Square Enix also confirmed that the release of the Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect DLC will arrive alongside the next-gen versions of Marvel’s Avengers. Players who own the game on current-gen consoles will be entitled to free upgrades.

Additionally, the game will support cross-play between generations, meaning Xbox One gamers can play the game online with Xbox Series X|S players, while PS4 players can play online with PS5 gamers.

Players will also be able to transfer their saves between respective console generations. Those who have purchased the game on PS4 can only transfer saves to the PS5, while the same applies to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Next-gen versions of the game also include higher frame rates, faster load times and enhanced visuals, according to a Twitter post. Further specifics have yet to be detailed.