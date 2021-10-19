Hazard Zone game mode will feature smaller ‘Battlefield 2042’ maps

EA has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone, the game’s new mode, will feature smaller versions of the titles much larger multiplayer maps.

As confirmed to The Loadout, EA has clarified that the seven maps featured in the new mode will be “tailored to the smaller player count”.

While this doesn’t confirm how large the maps are going to be, the recent Beta for Battlefield 2042 gives us an indication of the size of the larger maps, which is significant.

The mode, which was revealed on October 14, will see squads of four enter a map to search for data drives, which are found in these satellites that have crashed down to Earth. To get these data drives, players must contend with other humans and AI Occupying Forces.

Battlefield players may be surprised to know that the new mode still manages to tie in with the rest of Battlefield 2042. Set in 2040, a worldwide blackout causes countries to rely on low-orbit satellites for intelligence gathering, which then fall down to earth.

The satellites then fall in Russian or US territory and can be retrieved by those troops. For No-Pats – individuals who have lost their homes and countries due to environmental disasters – this data is incredibly valuable, and that’s where the player comes in.

It’s possible that EA will share more details on Battlefield 2042‘s third game mode before launch next month so fans won’t have long to wait for a chance to jump into Hazard Zone with their squad very soon.

Hazard Zone will launch alongside Battlefield 2042 on November 19. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

