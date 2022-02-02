HD ‘Resident Evil 4’ fan mod is now available after eight years of work

Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 is now available to download, eight years after developers started work on the mod.

Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 was started by two Resident Evil fans – Cris Morales and Albert Martin – in 2014. It was created as a reaction to the Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition released for PC by Capcom in 2014. That edition remastered the 2005 game in HD but fans were not happy with the results.

“The Resident Evil 4 HD Project is a complete graphical remaster of the entire game,” explained the developers. “It includes enhanced textures, 3D models, menus, cutscenes, pre-rendered videos, lighting, visual effects, and more. The HD project also fixes certain sound bugs and broken / missing effects, which arose mainly as a consequence of the many times the game has been ported through the years.”

The mod is available to download here but players will need to own a PC copy of Resident Evil 4 on Steam, as the mod doesn’t use any of Capcom‘s existing assets: it only replaces some of them with newly enhanced ones.

“The point of this project is for everyone to enjoy as good-looking a version of the game as possible, while still holding true to the original artistic intent and direction of the creators of the game,” the duo has said.

Last year, Capcom supposedly delayed a Resident Evil 4 remake until 2023.

