Annapurna introduces ‘Neon White’ for Nintendo Switch

Neon White, a new game from Annapurna Interactive, was revealed at last night’s Nintendo Direct presentation (February 17).

The game is a fast-paced first-person action platformer set in Heaven.

The main character in the game is White, a demon assassin handpicked from Hell to exterminate other demons. Instead of guns, users can choose a suite of abilities from a deck of cards. Other demon slayers will also compete to win a place in Heaven.

In yesterday’s presentation, Nintendo also showed the story playing out with hand-drawn illustrations and text boxes reminiscent a visual novel.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Neon White is being developed by Ben Esposito, who already has a history of working with Annapurna Interactive.

Esposito’s Donut County was a more relaxed game, in which users play as a racoon controlling a large hole that swallows up objects and inhabitants of the titular location.

Elsewhere, Annapurna Interactive’s critically-acclaimed space exploration game The Outer Wilds is also coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

In other Nintendo Direct news, Nintendo announced that Pyra is the next character to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and revealed a brand new entry to the Mario Golf series, Mario Golf Super Rush.

Neon White will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.