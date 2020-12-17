Helicopters in ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ have been disabled following glitch

Call Of Duty: Warzone has disabled its new attack helicopters following a related substantial glitch.

Since the latest update for Warzone, players were able to invoke a glitch where the new attack helicopter could be turned invisible. To do so, players could be revived after they were downed using the minigun on the helicopter, after which the helicopter would become invisible.

Fans have found the glitch to be fairly game breaking, as many squads have taken the glitch to gain an advantage in Warzone matches.

See the glitch in action below:

As a result, Raven Software has announced that “the attack helicopter has been temporarily removed from both Warzone maps” and that “the vehicle will return once the related issues have been fixed”.

The developer also clarified that the attack helicopter has been disabled following the abuse of the glitch from certain players.

Read the full statement below:

To clarify, this change is to combat the bug causing players to appear invisible to others. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 17, 2020

The new update introduced a new map into Warzone known as Rebirth Island. It also marked its integration with Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as Season One began. New maps, operatives, weapons and game modes were added, on top of the first Battle Pass available for the game.

Another bug has also appeared in Black Ops Cold War where certain operators have been appearing naked. Once affected, players will find their operative naked, bald and even missing their eyes.

NME recently reviewed Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, feeling that its “top-notch production can’t mask its problematic politics” and “does not step out of the massive shadow cast by 2019’s Modern Warfare”.