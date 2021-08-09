‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ is now optimised for Xbox Series X|S

Ninja Theory‘s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has received an optimisation patch for Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The update is available now and adds DirectX raytracing, resolution modes, and frame rate options. Also included are improvements to materials, particles, and level of detail. You can also now select a chapter to play through.

The options are different for the X and S consoles but both work the same way. On the Xbox Series X, you can select between three modes.

Performance mode will give you a 120hz frame rate but will not enable raytracing, and resolution will dynamically scale up to 1080p.

Resolution mode will decrease frame rate but increases resolution to up to 4K. This mode also does not enable raytracing and limits the frame rate to 60 FPS.

The enriched mode will enable raytracing, and resolutions up to 4K. However, this will limit the frame rate to 30 FPS.

The Xbox Series S receives the same modes but with different effects. The performance mode is limited to 60FPS and the resolution is listed as “full HD”. The resolution mode will up this to 1440p at 30 FPS. Enriched mode enables raytracing and drops the resolution to “full HD” with 30FPS.

The webpage on the optimisations states that the development of this update was handled by QLOC, who helped port Hellblade to the Nintendo Switch and left Ninja Theory free to continue work on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

They also add that there is a PC update currently in development and that this update will not come to other platforms.

The update is available now and is free to all existing Hellblade owners on Xbox Series X|S and is available on Game Pass.

