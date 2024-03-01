‘Helldivers 2’ developer warns of “frustrating” scams

After several fake versions of the game showed up on Steam, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has warned of scams.

As noted by X (formerly Twitter) user Wario64, who shares various deals on video games, posted screenshots of the scam on the social media platform. Two games, sold at a 75% and 50% discount respectively, appeared on the platform overnight, and were both renamed from already existing games on Steam to match the publisher, developer and description of Helldivers 2.

Valve has now removed all of the fake games from their platform, with a Discord message confirming that Valve “acted very swiftly after we reached out”.

“People posting as us trying to scam people is obviously very sad and frustrating, and for that as well as security reasons we urge you to stay clear of them. Again, the only two Helldivers 2 products we market are Helldivers 2 and Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition,” Arrowhead’s community manager wrote on the official Discord server for the game.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the entirety of the galactic level war is being put together by one man named Joel, who has the job title of Game Master.

“We have a lot of systems built into the game where the Game Master has a lot of control over the play experience. It’s something that we’re continuously evolving based on what’s happening in the game. And as part of the roadmap, there are things we want to keep secret because we want to surprise and delight,” Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt said in an interview.

NME reviewed Helldivers 2, with our writer calling the game “one hell of a good time”.

“Helldivers 2 is an incredibly fun, wildly unpredictable game that will make you laugh, cry, and yell out in frustration. However, it doesn’t have much of a story or critique its political themes in any meaningful way. Online server issues can be a pain to deal with too.”

