‘Helldivers 2’ makes its hardest mission easier in latest update

Arrowhead has released a new patch for Helldivers 2 which makes its hardest mission easier.

Released today (February 19), the 1.000.009 patch for Helldivers 2 sees developers “continue to focus on stability and matchmaking”.

However, the team at Arrowhead has also adjusted the difficulty of a number of missions. According to the patch notes, the Defend event, which is regarded as the hardest mission in the entire game, has had its difficulty “reduced”.

It’s not all nerfs though. Suicide, Impossible and Helldive missions have all received a fix to stop them being “too easy” while the Eradicate mission has also had its difficulty increased. The timer for that mission has also been increased to 15 minutes though.

The defend missions in Helldivers 2 are fucking insane! I managed to get 32 VIPs to the shuttle but that was the best so far lol pic.twitter.com/dSJS9yeIYm — Super Citizen Vaunred1 (@Vaunred1) February 15, 2024

The latest update also sees Arrowhead promising a future update will address ongoing server issues.

Since it launched, Helldivers 2 has had to deal with the “suffering of success” as hundreds of thousands of gamers try to access the servers. Last week Arrowhead was forced to apologise after players were unable to access Helldivers 2 servers and when they could, rewards and XP were not being received as they should be due to the number of people trying to play the game.

Despite a number of rapid fixes, this weekend the official Helldivers social media account confirmed that “despite our best efforts to increase server capacity to accommodate all of you who want to dive for Freedom, we are experiencing capacity issues. We are once more working without delay to improve the issue and we hope to have a fix in place as soon as possible,” they added.

Arrowhead went on to introduce a cap on the number of players it would be allowing to access the Helldivers 2 servers before promising a fix. “We are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers,” they admitted.

