‘Helldivers 2’ releases “best weapon in the game” with surprise update

Two new guns have been added to the Super Earth arsenal

By Ali Shutler
Helldivers 2: Multiple Helldivers can be seen
Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

Arrowhead Game Studios has released a surprise update for Helldivers 2 that brings two new guns to the Super Earth arsenal.

The new weapons were announced yesterday (March 28). Taking to social media, Arrowhead wrote: “Helldivers, support has arrived! The LAS-99 quasar cannon and the MG-101 heavy machine gun are available now for use against the Automaton horde.”

The quasar cannon can be unlocked at level 18 for 7500 requisitions, while the new heavy machine gun will set you back 6000 requisitions.

While the MG-101 heavy machine gun is getting a mixed response from fans, most Helldivers 2 players seem really excited about the quasar cannon, which doesn’t need to be reloaded, can be cooled down on the move and can take down drop ships.

Taking to Reddit, one Helldivers 2 player called the new quasar cannon the “best weapon in the game”.

“It’s an expendable anti-tank (EAT) gun with infinite ammo. It performs just as well as the EAT damage wise, doesn’t have a reload animation, and has infinite range,” they continued, explaining how quickly they could now take on hulks, bile titans, chargers and bruisers. “It’s such a democratic weapon, it makes me cry.”

In fact, Helldivers 2 players are having such a good time with the new quasar cannon, they’re already worried Arrowhead will soon nerf it. “ This gun is so bad. Oh my gosh, do not nerf,” reads one sarcastic rant.

Earlier this month, Arrowhead reduced the effectiveness of the charger, as it was causing too many issues for players while back in February, it was confirmed that the entire campaign for Helldivers 2 was being written by a dedicated Game Master called Joel.

In other news, Capcom is considering paid expansions and downloadable content for Dragon’s Dogma 2 via a player-survey.

