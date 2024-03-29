‘Helldivers 2’ releases “best weapon in the game” with surprise update

Arrowhead Game Studios has released a surprise update for Helldivers 2 that brings two new guns to the Super Earth arsenal.

The new weapons were announced yesterday (March 28). Taking to social media, Arrowhead wrote: “Helldivers, support has arrived! The LAS-99 quasar cannon and the MG-101 heavy machine gun are available now for use against the Automaton horde.”

The quasar cannon can be unlocked at level 18 for 7500 requisitions, while the new heavy machine gun will set you back 6000 requisitions.

While the MG-101 heavy machine gun is getting a mixed response from fans, most Helldivers 2 players seem really excited about the quasar cannon, which doesn’t need to be reloaded, can be cooled down on the move and can take down drop ships.

Helldivers, support has arrived! The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon and the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun are available now for use against the Automaton horde. pic.twitter.com/EZSzXJWSPn — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 28, 2024

Taking to Reddit, one Helldivers 2 player called the new quasar cannon the “best weapon in the game”.

“It’s an expendable anti-tank (EAT) gun with infinite ammo. It performs just as well as the EAT damage wise, doesn’t have a reload animation, and has infinite range,” they continued, explaining how quickly they could now take on hulks, bile titans, chargers and bruisers. “It’s such a democratic weapon, it makes me cry.”

The Quasar Cannon is So Powerful that It Shakes The 🌙🌙 Moon#HelldiversII #HellDivers

📹ecof0xtrot pic.twitter.com/9pnGRhDNKC — Helldivers Alerts (@HelldiversAlert) March 28, 2024

In fact, Helldivers 2 players are having such a good time with the new quasar cannon, they’re already worried Arrowhead will soon nerf it. “ This gun is so bad. Oh my gosh, do not nerf,” reads one sarcastic rant.

"The new quasar cannon is overpowered. The devs should nerf it." pic.twitter.com/w8As3TLuQ8 — Coco (@CococonutGun) March 29, 2024

Earlier this month, Arrowhead reduced the effectiveness of the charger, as it was causing too many issues for players while back in February, it was confirmed that the entire campaign for Helldivers 2 was being written by a dedicated Game Master called Joel.

