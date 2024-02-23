‘Helldivers 2’ still expecting queues despite massive capacity increase

Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed a massive capacity increase for Helldivers 2 servers.

Shortly after it launched, Helldivers 2 was forced to put a cap of 450,000 players able to access the servers at any one time, in an attempt to stop the entire game crashing.

Since then, the studio has released a number of rapid fixes designed to improve player’s ability to access the game. The latest went live last night (February 22) and saw the 450,000 capacity increased to 700,000.

However, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt confirmed the studio is still expecting issues.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Friends of Helldivers 2. I have one final update for tonight. We have updated the max CCU cap to 700,000. Unfortunately, we expect the CCU to reach that level. We believe that the wait times will be much more bearable. Tomorrow we are doing some final improvements for the weekend.”

“Discussing the CCU internally is crazy. I mean… ‘We need 100k more’ is a statement that I didn’t expect to say or hear just yet. It’s on a scale of some medium sized cities in Sweden,” he added.

Earlier this week, Pilestedt praised the team at Arrowhead for the improvements they’ve made to Helldivers 2. “Four people 5x-ing the max of what they designed for in one week, and are now looking to go beyond. I don’t think you understand what a massive feat this is. It’s like tuning a vespa to compete in F1.”

However, he confirmed that the issues can’t be fixed by throwing money at them, after Pocketpair’s Palworld confirmed it was spending 380k a month on servers to ensure everyone who wanted to play, could.

“It’s not a matter of money or buying more servers. It’s a matter of labour,” Pilestadt said on social media. “We need to optimise the backend code. We are hitting some real limits.”

