‘Helldivers 2’ suffering from success as devs continue work to resolve server issues

Arrowhead is still working on a number of server issues caused by the continued popularity of Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 was released earlier this month and quickly became Sony’s biggest ever launch on PC. It went on to rack up over one million sales in a handful of days and continues to be one of the most popular games on Steam.

However, last week Arrowhead was forced to apologise after players were unable to access Helldivers 2 servers and when they could, rewards and XP were not being received as they should be due to the number of people trying to play the game.

Despite a number of rapid-fixes, those issues continued and on Friday (February 16), deputy game director Sagar Beroshi confirmed a weekend-long bonus to apologise. “The game will grant all players XP and Requisition at a 50 per cent multiplier on top of your base mission score,” he explained before thanking fans for their patience, support and the glorious cascade of memes.”

Despite our best efforts to increase server capacity to accommodate all of you who want to dive for Freedom, we are experiencing capacity issues. We are once more working without delay to improve the issue and we hope to have a fix in place as soon as possible. Thank you — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) February 17, 2024

The following day though, the official Helldivers social media account confirmed that “despite our best efforts to increase server capacity to accommodate all of you who want to dive for Freedom, we are experiencing capacity issues. We are once more working without delay to improve the issue and we hope to have a fix in place as soon as possible,” they added.

Over on Discord, Arrowhead revealed it had been forced to introduce a cap on the number of players it would be allowing to access the Helldivers 2 servers before promising a fix. “We are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers”

Helldivers 2 servers are now capped at around 450k players to further improve server stability, according to the official Helldivers 2 Discord pic.twitter.com/Z4zRzRGl8n — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 18, 2024

Despite these issues though, fans seem excited about the level of success Helldivers 2 is having. “This was wild yesterday. Took me about 15 minutes to get in. I’ve never witnessed such concrete proof of unexpected success before. So cool, and happy for the Team,” wrote one fan.

