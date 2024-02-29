‘Helldivers 2”s gigantic war is being plotted by one dev called Joel

A new interview with the CEO of developer Arrowhead Game Studios has revealed how the war in Helldivers 2 is being organised.

Johan Pilestedt, the CEO at Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios, spoke about the war in an interview with PC Gamer, and revealed that it’s all being organised by one man named Joel.

“We have an actual person with the job title of Game Master,” Pilestedt said.

“We have a lot of systems built into the game where the Game Master has a lot of control over the play experience. It’s something that we’re continuously evolving based on what’s happening in the game. And as part of the roadmap, there are things we want to keep secret because we want to surprise and delight,” he continued.

Later in the interview, Pilestedt spoke briefly about how exactly the team decides which planets are the most in need on assistance, and where to have events in the game staged over time.

“We look at the individual planets as, ‘There was a planet that we made, that was good fun,’ and we have made so many of them. But the community’s attachment to each planet is significant… So one of the things we’re looking at internally is how can we reconsider these planets to become more of a character going forward?”

NME reviewed Helldivers 2, with our writer calling the game “one hell of a good time”.

“Helldivers 2 is an incredibly fun, wildly unpredictable game that will make you laugh, cry, and yell out in frustration. However, it doesn’t have much of a story or critique its political themes in any meaningful way. Online server issues can be a pain to deal with too,” our reviewer wrote.

