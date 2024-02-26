‘Helldivers 2’’s ongoing server issues have been fixed: “Now we have time to focus on improvements”

Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt has praised the development team after the first smooth weekend for Helldivers 2 since it launched.

Shortly after Helldivers 2 launched, Arrowhead were forced to limit the number of players that could access their servers in a bid to stop the entire game from crashing, with many still experiencing queues and problems with rewards.

Last week, Pilestedt confirmed that the cap had been raised from 450,000 to 700,000, but was still anticipating issues. However, on Saturday (February 24), he said that the cap had been raised once again to 800,000.

“We expect the Helldivers 2 servers to hit the 800,000 CCU max capacity in 3-4 hours. There might be light queues to get in at peak. How crazy is this message from a studio of [less than] 100 devs?,” he wrote on social media.

“I’m really happy and proud of the Arrowhead team for an amazing achievement, the servers handled all Helldivers 2 players this weekend without problem,” he added the following day. “Now we have time to focus on improvements to the title and resume our original plan. Many exciting things upcoming!”

Previously, Piledtedt compared the efforts of the Helldivers 2 devs to “tuning a vespa to compete in F1.”

As for the “original plan”, Arrowhead has seemingly teased the arrival of a third Helldivers 2 faction and spoken about the possibility of launching the game on Xbox. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Helldivers 2 is an incredibly fun, wildly unpredictable game that will make you laugh, cry, and yell out in frustration.”

