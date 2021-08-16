‘Hellraiser”s Pinhead seems to be ‘Dead By Daylight”s next Killer

It looks like the next major horror character to be added to Dead By Daylight will be Hellraiser‘s Pinhead.

Behaviour Interactive recently released a brand new teaser trailer for their online asymmetric survival multiplayer game, hinting at what could be next for Chapter 21.

The 16-second teaser shows an old-fashioned TV screen with a static picture, the word ‘Play’ and the numbers ’19:87′ in the top corner of the screen. The screen flashes a few times, showing brief flashes of red flowers before switching off.

At first, online speculation led some to believe that it would be a Five Nights At Freddy‘s reference, however, players have pointed out that the ’19:87’ points to the year the Hellraiser franchise made its debut, as well as the fact that the teaser directly references the movie in which one of the main characters finds a TV with red blooming flowers, all but confirming the theory.

Hellraiser‘s Pinhead – or the Hell Priest – is the recurring villain in the film franchise and is one of the leaders of the Cenobites, humans who were later transformed into demonic creatures.

Dead By Daylight players won’t have to wait long before the DLC is confirmed as Chapter 21 is expected to arrive soon with no official release date at the time.

Behaviour Interactive has previously added other iconic horror film characters to its game such as Ghostface from Scream, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street.

The survival horror game even saw the addition of Resident Evil characters Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, and Nemesis in its last major crossover.

In other news, Dead By Daylight‘s latest patch has fixed multiple bugs as well as made Pyramid Head’s butt bigger.