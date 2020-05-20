Creative Assembly has revealed that its upcoming ‘The Warden and the Paunch’ DLC for Total War: Warhammer 2 will feature a playable character modelled after actor Henry Cavill.

The game’s creative director, Richard Aldridge, told PCGamesN that he thought it would “be fun to somehow inject [Cavill] into the game, like we have with a number of developers over the years”. The decision came after Aldridge noticed that the actor “mentioned that he enjoys nothing more than firing up Total War: Warhammer or painting a few models in his spare time”.

Of course, Aldridge is referring to an Instagram post from Cavill in April where the actor showed himself passing time in quarantine by painting Warhammer miniatures.

Cavill appears in ‘The Warden and the Paunch’ as a Loremaster of Hoeth with the same name. The playable character has a “white wolf” trait that grants a +15 bonus vs large, as well as “advocate” which gives +3 untainted to the local province, according to screenshots from PCGamesN.

“[The DLC] felt like a good time to include Henry, and what better way than having a mighty Loremaster of Hoeth by your side with a few personal special traits to play with when starting a campaign as Eltharion,” Aldridge added.

Cavill is no stranger to the gaming world – he currently portrays Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix TV adaptation of The Witcher book series. The actor also previously revealed to GQ that he had played 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt “two-and-a-half times to completion”.

The Warden and the Paunch DLC launches tomorrow on Steam at USD$8.99 for PC, Mac and Linux. Total War: Warhammer 2 was first released by Creative Assembly in 2017.

